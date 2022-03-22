Out of Office: Varadkar issues Ukrainian refugee warning; did Ireland jump the gun on lifting Covid curbs?
Commencement notices for 2,237 new residential homes were received by Building Control Authorities in February 2022, the Department of Housing said. In the past twelve months, commencement notices for 33,006 new homes were received. This is the highest rolling 12-month total since comparable data were first published, the department said.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar delivered a sobering warning about the government’s ability to house up to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees and the impact on the wider economy. Standing...
