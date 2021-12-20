Out of Office: Varadkar issues Omicron warning and Davos postponed
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, said he hoped people would not be scared by “record” Covid case numbers due to the more transmissible Omicron variant. He said that because the new strain was so transmissible, a lot of people in hospital may get it but not be in hospital because of it, and there may be a more severe impact on primary care, GP and pharmacy services. “There will be very high case numbers and I...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Record level of employment by multinationals - IDA Ireland
The percentage growth rate in employment is 7% year-on-year
Grenfell Tower inquiry: Kingspan is accused of ‘gaming’ fire safety body
Senior staff member says insulation manufacturers fostered close relationships with authorities to try to get more latitude on tests
Siobhán Quinlan planning almost 700 build-to-let apartments in Dublin suburbs
Companies controlled by the wife of Celtic Tiger-era mogul Derek Quinlan aim to fast-track construction on Tallaght and Sandyford sites
This Working Life: SMEs demonstrate faith in their future by investing in staff
A recent study of 200 businesses discovered that Irish business owners are confident of future opportunities and plan to invest over the coming months