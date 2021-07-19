Out of Office: US accuses China of being behind global cyber attacks and Beacon board backs CEO as it publishes report into vaccine controversy
The White House accused the Chinese government of teaming up with criminal gangs to commit widespread cyber attacks, including one on Microsoft this year that affected tens of thousands of organisations. The accusation came as the US Justice Department unsealed an indictment alleging that four Chinese nationals affiliated with China’s Ministry of State Security had overseen a separate campaign to hack companies, universities and government entities in the US and overseas between 2011 and 2018....
