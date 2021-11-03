Out of office: Unemployment falls to 7.9 per cent and ECB says interest rate hikes ‘unlikely’
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Unemployment in Ireland fell to 7.9 per cent, its lowest since the onset of the pandemic, according to most recent data published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). This is a decrease from the Covid-19 adjusted unemployment rate of 8.9 per cent recorded last month and the 20.3 per cent rate recorded in October 2020. Around 205,000 people were estimated to be either out of work or in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (Pup)...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: Taoiseach’s Cop26 promise and the DPC rebuked
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
EY reports €393m revenues in Republic of Ireland for 2021 financial year
Revenues in the Republic increased 9.5 per cent for the year up to June 2021 to €393 million, up from €359 million in the previous year
Out of Office: Electric vehicle sales up by 105%; 1,000 apartment completions in Q3
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
This Working Life: Borderless thinking can broaden your firm’s hiring horizon
The pandemic has brought about a more flexible approach to business whereby the successful firms will be the ones that can accommodate remote working as well as in-person collaboration