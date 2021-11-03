Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of office: Unemployment falls to 7.9 per cent and ECB says interest rate hikes ‘unlikely’

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
3rd November, 2021
Out of office: Unemployment falls to 7.9 per cent and ECB says interest rate hikes ‘unlikely’

Unemployment in Ireland fell to 7.9 per cent, its lowest since the onset of the pandemic, according to most recent data published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). This is a decrease from the Covid-19 adjusted unemployment rate of 8.9 per cent recorded last month and the 20.3 per cent rate recorded in October 2020. Around 205,000 people were estimated to be either out of work or in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (Pup)...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Taoiseach’s Cop26 promise and the DPC rebuked

Business Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Frank O’Keeffe, managing partner at EY Ireland, said the company had experienced strong performance across its four key areas of tax, audit and consulting and strategy. Picture: Getty

EY reports €393m revenues in Republic of Ireland for 2021 financial year

More Business Eva Short 1 day ago
All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Electric vehicle sales up by 105%; 1,000 apartment completions in Q3

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 days ago
Location constraints have changed since the pandemic and a large proportion of work can now be done anywhere, and everywhere. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Borderless thinking can broaden your firm’s hiring horizon

This Working Life Rob Shannon 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1