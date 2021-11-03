Out of office: Unemployment falls to 7.9 per cent and ECB says interest rate hikes ‘unlikely’

Unemployment in Ireland fell to 7.9 per cent, its lowest since the onset of the pandemic, according to most recent data published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). This is a decrease from the Covid-19 adjusted unemployment rate of 8.9 per cent recorded last month and the 20.3 per cent rate recorded in October 2020. Around 205,000 people were estimated to be either out of work or in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (Pup)...