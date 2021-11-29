Out of Office: Twitter’s Jack Dorsey stepping down; Retail sales in Ireland decline by 1.7%
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Jack Dorsey, the chief executive of Twitter, is reported to be stepping down from his role and replaced by Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s chief technology officer. The board has been preparing for his departure since last year, Reuters reported. There had been calls by hedge fund and activist shareholder, Elliott Management, for Dorsey to stand down. Dorsey also heads up Square, the payments processing company.
Consumer and business confidence declined last month,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Interview with Pat Lucey of Aspira: ‘People who are curious about a job will learn a whole lot more than those who just want to get the job done’
Aspira chief executive Pat Lucey learned from a mentor the value of surrounding himself with ‘learn-it-all people’, rather than know-it-all people
A fairer and more resilient pension system benefits us all
The Pension Commission’s establishment and recent report offer hope that we are on the road to creating a pension scheme fit for the future
Female-founded companies receive 10 per cent of funding
Irish data defies the international trend in which funding has fallen for female-founded companies since the pandemic took hold
Out of Office: Google agrees €345 million tax settlement; Hotels lose €90 million due to cancellations
Your essential round-up of the latest business news