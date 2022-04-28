Out of office: Twitter admits overstating its audience; Google’s Irish promise

Twitter admitted to overstating its audience figures by as much as 1.9 million users for almost three years, in a report that also revealed a 16 per cent rise in users and revenues for the first quarter. Twitter, which on Monday agreed a $44 billion (€42 billion) buyout from Tesla chief Elon Musk, offered minimal commentary on its latest financial report and did not provide any guidance for the rest of the year. First-quarter revenues...