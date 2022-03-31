Out of Office: Time of day pricing for electricity floated; Tensions rise over Russian gas
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The government is considering allowing consumers to pay less for electricity at certain times of the day. Time of day pricing could allow electricity customers to "save further through the pricing mechanism", according to Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan. A mechanism for pricing will be presented in the coming weeks, Ryan added.
Nearly 105,000 businesses owed more than €3 billion in tax at the end of January, according to...
