Out of office: Tesla to accept dogecoin; flood support for businesses introduced
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Tesla, the electric car maker has said it will accept dogecoin, the joke cryptocurrency. As a result the currency based on a dog meme, rose 24 per cent. One dogecoin was worth 17 cent on Tuesday evening.
Support for businesses, voluntary organisations and sports clubs affected by floods has been introduced by the government. The Humanitarian Support Scheme is available to groups that were affected by Storm Barra and are not able to secure flood...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: Ryanair blasts British government; Irish firms improve on gender equality
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
This Working Life interview: Eddie McGoldrick, co-founder and director of The Electric Storage Company
Networking isn’t just about sales – it’s about widening your knowledge base, advises Eddie McGoldrick, co-founder of The Electric Storage Company
This Working Life: The gap between aspiration and reality of gender pay to be revealed
As it will soon become mandatory for large firms to report gender pay gap data, some teething problems in other countries are instructive
Frank Gleeson: The experience economy needs a talented and trained workforce
Compliance with Covid restrictions has brought much of the experience, entertainment and night-time economy to its knees, and looking beyond Covid we need ambitious investment in talent and skills by government and industry to ensure its return to success