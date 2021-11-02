Out of Office: Taoiseach’s Cop26 promise and the DPC rebuked

Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, told attendees at the Cop26 summit it was not too late to turn the tide on the climate crisis. Addressing his fellow leaders at the crucial conference in Glasgow, Martin said Ireland did “not believe, or accept, as some would have it, that it is too late; that the transition will be too costly; that it is inevitable that we will leave people behind; that someone else should shoulder the load”....