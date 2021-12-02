Out of Office: Taoiseach urges caution amid Omicron spread; Three hikes its bills

Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, said caution was necessary among the public over the next two weeks until the impact of the Omicron variant is better understood. He said he had spoken to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, on Thursday, adding that she had told him it would be the middle of the month before a full evaluation of the strain’s potency would be complete. “It will take a further two weeks before...