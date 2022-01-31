Out of Office: Ryanair reports €96m loss; new head of Google in Ireland appointed
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Ryanair reported a €96 million loss in the final three months of 2021, the company announced. The loss compares to a €88 million profit in the same period in 2019, and a €306 million loss in 2020. The final year loss is expected to reach between €250 and €450 million.
A total of €8.4 billion was spent with credit and debit cards in December 2021, figures from the Central Bank showed. The figure includes money withdrawn...
