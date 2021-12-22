Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of Office: Ryanair doubles loss forecast; EU tax reforms to hit big Irish firms

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
22nd December, 2021
Out of Office: Ryanair doubles loss forecast; EU tax reforms to hit big Irish firms
All the business news you need in one place

Ryanair more than doubled its forecasted losses for the financial year because of the impact of the Omicron variant. The airline, Europe’s largest by passenger numbers, also reduced its January traffic prediction by 33 per cent, with net losses of between €250 million and €450 million expected in the 12 months to the end of March. The figure far outstrips a previous forecast of a loss of between €100 million and €200 million. Ryanair cut...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

All the business news you need in one place

Out of office: Decline in UK imports; electricity prices in Europe reach record high

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
All the business news you need in one place

Out of Office: Varadkar issues Omicron warning and Davos postponed

Business Donal MacNamee
Martin Shanahan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, said Ireland’s strong performance attracting additional foreign direct investment was achieved against a volatile and immensely challenging international business environment. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Record level of employment by multinationals - IDA Ireland

Business Lorcan Allen
The current phase of the Grenfell inquiry deals with what the British government knew about the deficiencies in the testing and certification system in Britain.

Grenfell Tower inquiry: Kingspan is accused of ‘gaming’ fire safety body

News Barry J Whyte

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1