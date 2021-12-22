Out of Office: Ryanair doubles loss forecast; EU tax reforms to hit big Irish firms
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Ryanair more than doubled its forecasted losses for the financial year because of the impact of the Omicron variant. The airline, Europe’s largest by passenger numbers, also reduced its January traffic prediction by 33 per cent, with net losses of between €250 million and €450 million expected in the 12 months to the end of March. The figure far outstrips a previous forecast of a loss of between €100 million and €200 million. Ryanair cut...
