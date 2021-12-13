Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of Office: Ryanair blasts British government; Irish firms improve on gender equality

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
13th December, 2021
Out of Office: Ryanair blasts British government; Irish firms improve on gender equality
All the business news you need to know in one place

Ryanair called on the British government to implement a new package of economic supports and for the additional testing of fully vaccinated passengers to be scrapped. The airline was one of several aviation companies to sign an open letter which labelled as “disproportionate” a new set of measures to limit the spread of the Omicron variant. The chief executives of British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and EasyJet also signed the letter, which said the restrictions could...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Eddie McGoldrick, co-founder and director of The Electric Storage Company: ‘Build your network early and maintain it, because you will be using it throughout your career’. Picture: Pacemaker

This Working Life interview: Eddie McGoldrick, co-founder and director of The Electric Storage Company

This Working Life Eddie McGoldrick
According to the latest Eurostat figures, men are paid on average 11.3 per cent more than women in Ireland. Picture Getty Images

This Working Life: The gap between aspiration and reality of gender pay to be revealed

This Working Life Joanne Hyde
The stop-start response to recent Covid developments has brought most of the night-time economy to its knees at little more than a moment’s notice. Picture: Getty

Frank Gleeson: The experience economy needs a talented and trained workforce

Business Frank Gleeson
Jeff Bezos: Brad Stone’s second book about the Amazon tycoon reveals his manic demands and ruthless attention to driving down costs

The Last Post: A Christmas feast of chancers, gamblers and empire-builders

Business Matt Cooper

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1