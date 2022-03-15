Out of Office: Russia rattles West with aircraft leasing law; Meta meets a €17m DPC fine

Russia passed a law allowing the country's airlines to place airplanes leased from foreign companies, including those from Ireland, on the country's aircraft register. The bill, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, rattled global leasing firms days before a March 28 deadline to repossess aircraft worth $10 billion as a result of Western sanctions imposed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russian airlines have almost 780 leased jets, with 515 leased from abroad.

