Out of office: Rise of digital banking continues; BMW electric vehicle sales hit 1m
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The majority of Pandemic Unemployment Payment recipients were men and workers in the wholesale and retail trade sector, figures from the Department of Social Protection show. This week a total of 30,778 men and 22,310 women were receiving the payment. Of the number, 8,961 worked in wholesale and retail trade. The second largest number of recipients, 7,905 people, worked in accommodation and food services and 6,141 worked in administrative and support service.
Mandate, the trade union, has said...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Irish PR firm 360 acquired by US-based FINN Partners
360 was founded by former government advisor Dan Pender in 2011
Out of Office: Head of Facebook Ireland steps down; Pup reopens for new entrants
All the business news you need to know in one place
Cheaper fast-track rescue process for small companies set to launch
The new package will cost €10,000 on average, as opposed to the cost of €100,000 for an examinership
Interview with John Hoade, wine specialist: ‘Earning somebody’s trust, keeping it and having integrity are vital when it comes to maintaining a good impression’
Working well with others, an understanding of networking and, above all, an enthusiasm and empathy for wine are what draw people to the wine trade, says John Hoade, wine specialist at Barnhill Stores in Dalkey