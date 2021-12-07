Out of office: Rise of digital banking continues; BMW electric vehicle sales hit 1m

The majority of Pandemic Unemployment Payment recipients were men and workers in the wholesale and retail trade sector, figures from the Department of Social Protection show. This week a total of 30,778 men and 22,310 women were receiving the payment. Of the number, 8,961 worked in wholesale and retail trade. The second largest number of recipients, 7,905 people, worked in accommodation and food services and 6,141 worked in administrative and support service.

Mandate, the trade union, has said...