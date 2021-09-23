Out of Office: Revolut to introduce ‘salary’ feature; Evergrande stock price rises
The EU has announced proposals for a Europe-wide universal charging point for phones, tablets and earphones. Proponents believe having an identical charger for all devices will have cost saving and environmental benefits. The move is expected to impact Apple more than its android rivals who share a charging point design.
The minimum wage is to rise, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said. Speaking in the Dáil, Varadkar said there would be pay increases across...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
How to manage: Maintaining a healthy work/life balance in the post-Covid workplace
A company survey reveals that over 80 per cent of the Speed Fibre Group workforce is happy to work from home for most of the week, while some presence in the office needs to be maintained
‘No one likes to be micro-managed. If you have hired someone to do a job, let them get on with it’
By being yourself and staying flexible in your approach, you will be able to show colleagues what can be achieved in a business, says Andrew Magowan of The Inside Trek
‘Corporate tax rate will stay at 12.5% for almost all Irish businesses,’ Varadkar says
The government has signalled there could be a dual corporate tax system in Ireland