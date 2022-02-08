Out of Office: Retrofit grants ushered in; Tourism industry’s labour warning

People will be able to access financial support from the government to help with the costs of carrying out deep retrofits to their homes under plans which were approved by cabinet. Ministers approved proposals from Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, which form a central part of the government’s Climate Action Plan and contain a target to retrofit 500,000 homes to BER B2 standard by 2030.

Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, defended the government...