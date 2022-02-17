Out of Office: Record employment numbers and the end of Nphet?

More than 2.5 million people are now employed in the Irish economy, the first time the number has been reached, new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed. Figures collected by the office show that 229,100 more people were employed in the Republic last year, with the figure standing at 2,506,000. The figure is a new record, and is 10.1 per cent higher than 2020. The figure is nearly 150,000 more than total employment...