Out of Office: Record employment numbers and the end of Nphet?
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
More than 2.5 million people are now employed in the Irish economy, the first time the number has been reached, new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed. Figures collected by the office show that 229,100 more people were employed in the Republic last year, with the figure standing at 2,506,000. The figure is a new record, and is 10.1 per cent higher than 2020. The figure is nearly 150,000 more than total employment...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of office: Pay rise for Bank of Ireland staff; property prices up by 14.4%
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Sibley must wait for European Central Bank decision on cooling off period
Deputy governor of the Central Bank of Ireland is leaving his role to pursue opportunities in the private sector
This Working Life: Employers must do more than just fly the flag for flexible work
Flexibility in the workplace is not the same as remote working and companies who want to attract and retain staff need to look at options such as compressed hours, job share, term time and part-time work