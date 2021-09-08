Out of Office: Pup claims drop by 2.4% and Ireland has highest eurozone mortgage rates
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
New Pandemic Unemployment Payment (Pup) figures showed a 2.4 per cent drop of 3,468 claimants this week to just over 140,000 total recipients, costing the government €41.4 million. A further drop is expected next week as full-time students in this academic year received their final payment on September 7. Claims fell by approximately 14,000 during the month of August and 65,000 in July, having slowed significantly in the wake of the initial re-opening of the economy.
The number of...
