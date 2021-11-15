Out of office: Property prices rise; grocery sales fall by 5%

Residential property prices rose by 12.4 per cent in September according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO). Rates rose faster outside Dublin, by 13.2 per, cent compared to 11.5 per cent within the Dublin area. The fastest growing area was the Border region, up 21.9 per cent, while the Mid-East region had the slowest growth, at 10.7 per cent, according to the CSO.

Returns for 23 per cent of properties subject to Local Property Tax (LPT) have yet...