Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of Office: Property prices hit another high; GDP to rise

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
16th May, 2022
Out of Office: Property prices hit another high; GDP to rise
All the business new you need to know in one place

Residential property prices hit another seven year high according to figures from the Central Statistics Office. House prices rose 15.2 per cent nationally in the 12 months to March 2022, the CSO said. Prices in Dublin rose by 12.7 per cent and prices outside Dublin were up by 17.3 per cent, the figures showed. A previous seven year high was reached in last month’s figures.

Ryanair reported a €355 million loss for the 12 months to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Understanding the impact of sustainability on the competitiveness of your business and the resilience of your supply chain, while reducing waste, protecting water and managing emissions, can feel overwhelming

This Working Life: Measuring up to the challenges of a sustainable business model

This Working Life Ingrid De Doncker
Social media is a critical space to positively influence buying decisions across all generations. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Why getting the right mix of personal and automated service is key to customer experience

This Working Life Daniela Illuminati
Jayne O’Keeffe, vice-president of Europe at Lyre’s Spirit Company: ‘I try to lead by example and create a genuine belief in the purpose of what we are pursuing.’ Picture: John Allen

This Working Life: ‘You can be the best worker in the world, but that won’t get you promoted. Instead, aim for influence which is long-lasting’ – Jayne O’Keeffe, vice-president of Europe at Lyre’s Spirit Company

This Working Life Jayne O’Keeffe
Seamus Hand, managing partner of KPMG Ireland: ‘Our graduates join from university and it’s often their first job, so to come in with about 500 peers who are similarly finding their way in their first job, it’s a great experience.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

KPMG boss: Younger workers need more time in the office than older staff

Financial Services Ellie Donnelly

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1