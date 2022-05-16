Out of Office: Property prices hit another high; GDP to rise

Residential property prices hit another seven year high according to figures from the Central Statistics Office. House prices rose 15.2 per cent nationally in the 12 months to March 2022, the CSO said. Prices in Dublin rose by 12.7 per cent and prices outside Dublin were up by 17.3 per cent, the figures showed. A previous seven year high was reached in last month’s figures.

Ryanair reported a €355 million loss for the 12 months to...