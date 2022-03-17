Out of Office: P&O lays off 800 employees; War could slow global growth by 1%
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
P&O Ferries said 800 employees have been immediately let go and ferry services would be unable to operate for a number of days. The company transports passengers and freight and is owned by DP World, the logistics giant. The company said it has made a £100m loss year-on-year. “P&O Ferries is not a viable business,” the company said. P&O operates four routes: Dover to Calais; Hull to Rotterdam; Liverpool to Dublin; and Cairnryan in Scotland,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘Once you realise that 99 per cent of the issues you come up against aren’t personal, it’s much easier for everybody’
Killian O’Sullivan, the commercial director of the Connacht Distillery, says he has navigated plenty of workplace conflicts in his way up the corporate ladder
Out of Office: Dublin prepares for a tourist surge; Ireland’s influencer craze takes a strange twist
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Out of Office: Russia rattles West with aircraft leasing law; Meta meets a €17m DPC fine
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
This Working Life: How to save time, money and heartache by resolving conflicts before they reach court
Alternative dispute resolution (ADR) provides a range of resolution processes for small businesses and other parties who find themselves at loggerheads