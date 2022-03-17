Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of Office: P&O lays off 800 employees; War could slow global growth by 1%

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
17th March, 2022
Out of Office: P&O lays off 800 employees; War could slow global growth by 1%

P&O Ferries said 800 employees have been immediately let go and ferry services would be unable to operate for a number of days. The company transports passengers and freight and is owned by DP World, the logistics giant. The company said it has made a £100m loss year-on-year. “P&O Ferries is not a viable business,” the company said. P&O operates four routes: Dover to Calais; Hull to Rotterdam; Liverpool to Dublin; and Cairnryan in Scotland,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Killian O’Sullivan, commercial director of the Connacht Distillery: ‘Talking is the best way to get past these issues. It helps you to understand the challenges and motivations of others in a way that email or WhatsApp simply cannot.’ Picture: Michael McLaughlin

‘Once you realise that 99 per cent of the issues you come up against aren’t personal, it’s much easier for everybody’

This Working Life Killian O’Sullivan
All the business news you need in one place

Out of Office: Dublin prepares for a tourist surge; Ireland’s influencer craze takes a strange twist

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
All the business news you need in one place

Out of Office: Russia rattles West with aircraft leasing law; Meta meets a €17m DPC fine

Business Donal MacNamee
Alternative dispute resolution has the advantages of being private, quicker, cheaper, less adversarial and more efficient than the traditional court process. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: How to save time, money and heartache by resolving conflicts before they reach court

This Working Life Peter O'Malley

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1