Out of Office: P&O lays off 800 employees; War could slow global growth by 1%

P&O Ferries said 800 employees have been immediately let go and ferry services would be unable to operate for a number of days. The company transports passengers and freight and is owned by DP World, the logistics giant. The company said it has made a £100m loss year-on-year. “P&O Ferries is not a viable business,” the company said. P&O operates four routes: Dover to Calais; Hull to Rotterdam; Liverpool to Dublin; and Cairnryan in Scotland,...