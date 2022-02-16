Out of office: Pay rise for Bank of Ireland staff; property prices up by 14.4%

Property prices rose by 14.4 per cent in the 12 months before December, figures from the Central Statistics Office show. It is a slight increase from the 14 per cent annual increase recorded in November. It is the highest annual growth in over six years.

Pay at Bank of Ireland is to rise 7.5 per cent over the next two years. Employees will receive a 4 per cent rise this year and a 3.5 per cent...