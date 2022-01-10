Out of Office: Paxlovid pill could be EU-approved ‘within weeks’; Social spending rises despite Omicron

Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill could have regulatory approval in Europe “within weeks” according to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The drug maker submitted an authorisation application last week for Paxlovid, a two-drug treatment for those aged 12 and older at a high risk of Covid-19 worsening. The medication was approved for use in America in December.

