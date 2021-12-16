Out of Office: Omicron continues ominous rise; economy to grow 7% in 2022

The Omicron variant now represents 27 per cent of all new Covid-19 cases, Stephen Donnelly said. The Health Minister told the Dáil that the figure had increased from 14 per cent on Tuesday to more than a quarter of cases today. He also said people in their 40s would begin to receive appointments for their booster shots next week and they would begin to be administered the following week. “Last week, the Omicron variant made...