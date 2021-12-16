Out of Office: Omicron continues ominous rise; economy to grow 7% in 2022
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The Omicron variant now represents 27 per cent of all new Covid-19 cases, Stephen Donnelly said. The Health Minister told the Dáil that the figure had increased from 14 per cent on Tuesday to more than a quarter of cases today. He also said people in their 40s would begin to receive appointments for their booster shots next week and they would begin to be administered the following week. “Last week, the Omicron variant made...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Grenfell Tower inquiry: Kingspan is accused of ‘gaming’ fire safety body
Senior staff member says insulation manufacturers fostered close relationships with authorities to try to get more latitude on tests
Siobhán Quinlan planning almost 700 build-to-let apartments in Dublin suburbs
Companies controlled by the wife of Celtic Tiger-era mogul Derek Quinlan aim to fast-track construction on Tallaght and Sandyford sites
This Working Life: SMEs demonstrate faith in their future by investing in staff
A recent study of 200 businesses discovered that Irish business owners are confident of future opportunities and plan to invest over the coming months
This Working Life: Michelle McDaid, director of engineering at Workhuman
The positive impact of believing in people can be transformative, while encouraging girls in technology needs to start as early as possible, as stereotypes start early