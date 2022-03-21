Out of Office: Oil surges for a third day; EU to approve defence strategy
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
There was reduced reliance on gas for electricity needs in February, according to Gas Networks Ireland, as multiple storms brought wind generation capacity to a record high. Wind generated just over half of Ireland's electricity needs in the month, peaking at 77 per cent and never dipping below 8 per cent, the latest Gas Demand Statement showed.
Oil surged for a third day as the war in Ukraine neared the end of its first month...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: Why your fitness and probity regime needs to be up to standard
Canny financial services employers should check their recruitment and employment policies against fitness and probity standards ahead of Central Bank updates
This Working Life: How Scarp can offer a lifeline to ailing smaller business
The Small Company Administrative Rescue Process allows firms to restructure their balance sheets in a quick and cost-efficient way
No record of Varadkar raising human rights concerns with Saudi officials during visit
Tánaiste led Enterprise Ireland trade mission to Saudi Arabia and pledged to “deepen ties” with the state, which executed 81 men last week
Out of Office: P&O lays off 800 employees; War could slow global growth by 1%
Your essential round-up of the latest business news