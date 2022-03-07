Out of Office: Oil prices spike again; Boeing suspends titanium purchases from Russia

Oil prices spiked again, this time to the highest level since 2008. Brent crude rose to $139.13 a barrel on Monday morning. The rise came due to supply fears as America and the EU considered banning Russian oil imports.

Gas prices also rose, this time over fears that energy exports from Russian could face sanctions. European countries and America were exploring such sanctions, Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State said on Sunday, triggering the rise.

Aircraft...