Out of Office: New hospitality guidelines emerge and Trump’s truths
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
New guidelines for the hospitality industry are expected to allow vaccinated people to order drinks at bar counters once again, as well as booking multiple tables and sit in groups of ten indoors. Draft guidelines are to be published by Fáilte Ireland later tonight, and reports suggested that they would return licensing hours to normal and allow nightclubs and late bars to reopen.
Strong sales levels at Jameson whiskey helped Pernod...
Out of Office: Government climate targets won’t reach net-zero by 2050, Facebook fined £50m and Stripe buys Recko
All the business news you might have missed in one place
This working life: Sleep is not a luxury, it is a necessity for good business
Sleep needs to be made a priority and treated with the same importance as nutrition and fitness when it comes to our health
Bernard Brogan’s PR firm falls short of directors’ hopes due to Covid-19
Legacy Communications increased year-on-year profits by 91 per cent in 2020 but said performance was not at ‘the level expected by the directors as a result of pandemic restrictions’