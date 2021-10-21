Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of Office: New hospitality guidelines emerge and Trump’s truths

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
21st October, 2021
Out of Office: New hospitality guidelines emerge and Trump’s truths

New guidelines for the hospitality industry are expected to allow vaccinated people to order drinks at bar counters once again, as well as booking multiple tables and sit in groups of ten indoors. Draft guidelines are to be published by Fáilte Ireland later tonight, and reports suggested that they would return licensing hours to normal and allow nightclubs and late bars to reopen.

Strong sales levels at Jameson whiskey helped Pernod...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

All the business news you might have missed in one place

Out of Office: Government climate targets won’t reach net-zero by 2050, Facebook fined £50m and Stripe buys Recko

News Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
Lack of quality sleep means that people are running on empty, leading to irritability, brain fog, hypersensitivity, anxiety, sluggish digestion, palpitations and poor concentration

This working life: Sleep is not a luxury, it is a necessity for good business

This Working Life Anne Marie Boyhan 1 day ago
Bernard Brogan: The former Dublin footballer’s communications agency recorded a profit of €135,927 in 2020. Picture: Brendan Duffy

Bernard Brogan’s PR firm falls short of directors’ hopes due to Covid-19

Companies Donal MacNamee 2 days ago

Out of Office: Facebook to create 10,000 new jobs; Sterling reaches 20-month high against the Euro

Business Killian Woods 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1