Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of Office: New bank holiday on the cards; big year for Enterprise Ireland

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
11th January, 2022
Out of Office: New bank holiday on the cards; big year for Enterprise Ireland
All the business news you need in one place

Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, said he wanted to see the rules for Covid-19 close contacts relaxed ahead of a discussion among party leaders. Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, is expected to recommend an easing of the rule that requires close contacts to restrict their movements for between 5-10 days depending on their vaccine status. Varadkar told RTÉ’s News at One that it made sense for fully boosted people to return to work if...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

More than 40 workers at the Celbridge Manor Hotel were told last August that they would be made redundant because the hotel was no longer viable due to the pandemic

Staff at Kildare hotel waiting months without redundancy payments

Business Donal MacNamee
All the business news you need in one place

Out of Office: Paxlovid pill could be EU-approved ‘within weeks’; Social spending rises despite Omicron

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Asheesh Dewan of Chakra in Greystones, Co Wicklow: ‘Financially it is crippling, but that is the repercussion of it, you have to do the right thing.’ Picture: Bryan Meade.

Fallout of the ‘pingdemic’: should the close-contact rules change?

Business Aaron Rogan
Though there is nothing wrong with optimism, it is vital to let your staff know that you too have fears regarding the pandemic. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: How to lead the way in the face of a pandemic

This Working Life Kate McCormack

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1