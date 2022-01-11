Out of Office: New bank holiday on the cards; big year for Enterprise Ireland

Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, said he wanted to see the rules for Covid-19 close contacts relaxed ahead of a discussion among party leaders. Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, is expected to recommend an easing of the rule that requires close contacts to restrict their movements for between 5-10 days depending on their vaccine status. Varadkar told RTÉ’s News at One that it made sense for fully boosted people to return to work if...