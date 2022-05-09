Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of Office: Moody’s upgrades Ireland’s credit rating; NTMA bond auction cancelled

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
Charlie Taylor - avatar

Charlie Taylor

 @chastaylor
9th May, 2022
Out of Office: Moody’s upgrades Ireland’s credit rating; NTMA bond auction cancelled
All the business news you need to know in one place

The rate of job creation is slowing in the North as inflation has resulted in declining growth, according to Ulster Bank’s purchasing managers index (PMI) for April. The index showed business activity is still growing in all sectors apart from construction, but the rate of expansion has been subject to monthly declines this year. Delivery delays from suppliers remained “widespread” and business confidence lessened due to worries about costs.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Workers’ priorities now include flexible working hours, a desire for a more positive work culture, and strong health and wellbeing policies

This Working Life: Finding the balance to make a success of new hybrid working practices

This Working Life Anne Sheehan
Clara Walsh of Workvivo: ‘I want to love and enjoy what I’m doing, and I’ve been really fortunate in that I’ve never had a job I didn’t like.’ Picture: John Allen

This Working Life: ‘Work is supposed to be fun and doesn’t have to be serious all of the time’ – Clara Walsh, head of customer and employee experience at Workvivo

This Working Life Clara Walsh
Albert Manifold, chief executive, CRH, at the company’s agm in Dun Laoghaire’s Royal Marine Hotel in April 2018. Picture: Bryan Meade

Ian Guider: AGMs are now more of a day wasted than a day out

Business Ian Guider
Linda Boyle, proprietor of Fusion Bistro in Killybegs, Co Donegal, which closed last week. Picture: Declan Doherty

‘Closing the restaurant was heartbreaking; you feel like you’re letting people down’: Hospitality sector faces into an uncertain summer

Business Ellie Donnelly

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1