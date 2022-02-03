Subscribe Today
Out of Office: Meta value drops by $200 billion; Spotify cuts its subscriber forecast figures

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
3rd February, 2022
Spending by consumers at Christmas resulted in more than €3 billion in Vat receipts for the government in January, €400 million more than in January 2020 before Covid-19 emerged. Latest exchequer data published today showed the government collected €6.7 billion in tax last month, an increase of 24 per cent compared to January last year.

Shares in Meta dropped significantly on Wednesday after investors wiped more than $200 billion from the market valuation of the...

