Out of Office: Meta value drops by $200 billion; Spotify cuts its subscriber forecast figures

Spending by consumers at Christmas resulted in more than €3 billion in Vat receipts for the government in January, €400 million more than in January 2020 before Covid-19 emerged. Latest exchequer data published today showed the government collected €6.7 billion in tax last month, an increase of 24 per cent compared to January last year.

