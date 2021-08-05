Out of office: KBC returns to profit and ICS reduces mortgage interest rates

ICS Mortgages, the Irish lender, announced that it plans to reduce interest rates across its new residential variable and fixed-rate mortgages. The firm said it would cut rates by up to 0.5 per cent from Monday, August 9 and that fixed interest rates would start from 1.95 per cent, while variable interest rates would start from 2.45 per cent. Under these new rates, ICS said a typical first-time buyer taking out a 30-year mortgage of...