Out of office: KBC returns to profit and ICS reduces mortgage interest rates
A round-up of the business news you might have missed
ICS Mortgages, the Irish lender, announced that it plans to reduce interest rates across its new residential variable and fixed-rate mortgages. The firm said it would cut rates by up to 0.5 per cent from Monday, August 9 and that fixed interest rates would start from 1.95 per cent, while variable interest rates would start from 2.45 per cent. Under these new rates, ICS said a typical first-time buyer taking out a 30-year mortgage of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
AIB reports pre-tax profits of €291m for the first half of the year
The bank said the trading environment has improved significantly in the first half of 2021, but it remains ‘alert’ to the economic uncertainties created by Covid-19
How to manage: Supreme Court decision to have significant impact on workplace dispute cases
The recent verdict in Zalewski vs Adjudication Officer is highly likely to ratchet up the complexity and cost of legal proceedings
How to manage: Diversity is about more than padding a board with people who look different
Our ultimate leadership goal should be the diversity of thought and inclusion of minority perspectives, regardless of what people look or sound like
The sale of the century: what next for Arnotts and BT?
News that the Selfridges group, parent company to Arnotts and Brown Thomas, is being sold has sent shockwaves through the luxury retail sector – and speculation abounds regarding potential buyers and the future of the two iconic Irish department stores