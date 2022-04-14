Out of Office: Ireland’s fuel rationing warning; Musk in Twitter bid
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Elon Musk made a controversial offer to buy Twitter, the social media platform, saying the company had extraordinary potential and he was the person to unlock it. The world’s richest person will offer $54.20 per share in cash, representing a 54 per cent premium over the January 28 closing price and a valuation of about $43 billion. The social media company’s shares soared 18 per cent in pre-market trading. Musk, 50, announced the offer in...
