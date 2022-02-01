Out of Office: Ireland gets a new unicorn and the end of free Wordle?

Wayflyer, a revenue-based financing and E-commerce platform, became Ireland’s sixth unicorn after raising $150 million in a Series B funding round. The latest funding gives Wayflyer a post-money valuation of $1.6 billion and adds another company to the list of Irish firms which have achieved unicorn status. A unicorn is a privately held start-up company that has a valuation of more than $1 billion. Wayflyer said the funding would be used to expand the company...