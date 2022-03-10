Out of Office: Increase in cyber attacks; inflation rises to 5.6%

There has been a 25 per cent increase in cyber attacks over the past two weeks according to Ronan Murphy, the chief executive of Smarttech247, the cyber security company. The attacks have taken places across the world, Murphy said.

Subscriptions of fibre powered broadband are now on a par with the number of cable broadband subscribers, according to Comreg, the Commission for Communications Regulation. Comreg’s latest quarterly update, which covers the last quarter of...