Out of Office: IMF downgrades forecast for growth; Bank of Ireland opens five remote hubs

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
25th January, 2022
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded its forecasts for global economic growth in 2022. Growth will slow from 5.9 per cent in 2021 to 4.4 per cent in 2022, the IMF said in an update to its World Economic Outlook. Poorer than expected recoveries in America and China are said to be behind the downgrade.

Employees who have worked in a business for six months will be able to apply for remote working, under a heads of bill...

