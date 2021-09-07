Out of office: Health insurance market rose in 2020; Stake in Facebook’s EU headquarters goes on sale for €395m

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (Isif), Ireland’s sovereign wealth fund, reported a €450 million increase in its investment value for the first half of 2021 and said it is planning to invest a combined €1 billion in climate-focused action projects over the next five years. The development fund, which is controlled by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), said it saw a 5.2 per cent return on its investments in the six months to...