Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of office: Health insurance market rose in 2020; Stake in Facebook’s EU headquarters goes on sale for €395m

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
7th September, 2021
Out of office: Health insurance market rose in 2020; Stake in Facebook’s EU headquarters goes on sale for €395m

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (Isif), Ireland’s sovereign wealth fund, reported a €450 million increase in its investment value for the first half of 2021 and said it is planning to invest a combined €1 billion in climate-focused action projects over the next five years. The development fund, which is controlled by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), said it saw a 5.2 per cent return on its investments in the six months to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
‘Firms should consider setting inclusion and diversity targets, but should also ensure that if they do so, the figures are properly applied and managed.’ Picture: Getty

How to manage: Diversity is key to a thriving workplace – here’s how to build it

This Working Life Deirdre O’Shaughnessy 2 days ago
Brian Kenneally, chief executive of BundleDocs: ‘To manage people successfully, you must be honest. I ensure that my employees are aware of everything that goes on in the business.’ Picture: John Allen

How I work: ‘Collaboration will always be key, whether it’s with a team, partners or clients’

This Working Life Brian Kenneally 2 days ago
So far, the state has spent €7.4 billion on the wage subsidy scheme since the pandemic began. Picture: Getty

Government set to extend wage subsidy scheme until March

Business Michael Brennan 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1