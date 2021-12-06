Subscribe Today
Out of Office: Head of Facebook Ireland steps down; Pup reopens for new entrants

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
6th December, 2021
Out of Office: Head of Facebook Ireland steps down; Pup reopens for new entrants

Gareth Lambe, the head of Facebook’s Irish office, has said he is to leave the company next year. Lambe has been with the social media company, now called Meta, for a decade and has been in charge of its Irish operations since 2015. During that period, the company has grown from 300 employees to more than 3,000 in Ireland. An additional 6,000 people support its services here. A 14-acre campus in Ballsbridge is being built...

