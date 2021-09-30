Out of Office: Growth forecast revised upwards; Ireland needs certainty on corporate tax

The Department of Finance has revised the country’s economic growth forecast upwards to 15.6 per cent. Previous estimates had said growth would be in the region of 8.8 per cent. Unemployment is expected to fall to 7 per cent in 2022 and 5 per cent in 2024. The forecasts have been endorsed by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council.

Ireland has said it will enter into the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) corporate tax agreement if...