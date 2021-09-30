Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of Office: Growth forecast revised upwards; Ireland needs certainty on corporate tax

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
30th September, 2021
Out of Office: Growth forecast revised upwards; Ireland needs certainty on corporate tax

The Department of Finance has revised the country’s economic growth forecast upwards to 15.6 per cent. Previous estimates had said growth would be in the region of 8.8 per cent. Unemployment is expected to fall to 7 per cent in 2022 and 5 per cent in 2024. The forecasts have been endorsed by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council.

Ireland has said it will enter into the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) corporate tax agreement if...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Leaving the workplace in March 2020 disrupted many people’s routines, as will the return to the workplace this autumn. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Ask the right questions to find the best solutions for how to make your office safe

This Working Life John Gallagher 9 hours ago

Out of office: House asking prices up 9%; Irish tech companies beat funding record

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 3 days ago
‘The triggering of redundancy rights may well tip over companies that were just about clinging on. It will be painful for those involved.’ Picture: Getty

Ian Guider: Return of redundancy payments will give clarity on zombie companies

Business Ian Guider 4 days ago
Innisfallen Distilling Company, which trades as Killarney Distilling Company, is suing Torc Brewing

Whiskey distilleries clash over use of ‘Killarney’ name

Business Barry J Whyte 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1