Out of Office: Google loses €2.4bn fine appeal and Tesla valuation tumbles
The General Court, the second-highest court in the EU, rejected an appeal by Google against a €2.4 billion fine imposed by Brussels. The case centres on alleged anti-competitive practices carried out by Google on its search engine to promote its own shopping service, Google Shopping. However, Google and its parent company, Alphabet, can challenge the fine again in the European Court of Justice, the highest court in the EU. The fine, which was levelled by...
