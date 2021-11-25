Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of Office: Google agrees €345 million tax settlement; Hotels lose €90 million due to cancellations

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
25th November, 2021
Out of Office: Google agrees €345 million tax settlement; Hotels lose €90 million due to cancellations
All the business news you need to know in one place

Dublin has been ranked as the second most innovative city in Europe. The capital shared the ranking with Malaga and will split a €100,000 prize with the Spanish city. The southern German city of Dortmund was named the European Capital of Innovation at the EU’s European Capital of Innovation Awards.

The Founders of Izzy Wheels, the company that creates colourful covers for wheelchair wheels have been shortlisted for the EU Prize...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘We’ve found that people are as productive on four extended days as they are on five eight-hour days.’ Picture: Getty

This Working Life: After flexibility and remote working, next is the four-day week

This Working Life John Donoghue
All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Glynn defends Covid test capacity; Eir reports stable quarter

Business Donal MacNamee
‘A thriving startup ecosystem can attract big thinkers from corporate Ireland into the community, who can absorb this start-up mentality and bring it back to their employers, driving change and creating the revolving door we need so badly.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: Corporate-startup collaboration can fire future growth

Business David Power
All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Dublin fifth busiest retail estate market in Europe; WhatsApp changes its privacy policy

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1