Out of Office: Glynn defends Covid test capacity; Eir reports stable quarter

No country in the world could cope with the current demand for PCR Covid-19 tests in Ireland, Dr Ronan Glynn, the chief medical officer said. Glynn said he could understand people’s frustration over issues with getting a test appointment amid still-high case numbers, but said that “ultimately, people’s behaviour will dictate what happens next”. He told RTÉ’s Claire Byrne show that antigen tests were not being used correctly and that people were continuing to engage...