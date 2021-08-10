Subscribe Today
Out of office: Foreign multinational firms make up 82% of corporate tax receipts and Jysk is to create 90 jobs at six new stores

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
10th August, 2021
Out of office: Foreign multinational firms make up 82% of corporate tax receipts and Jysk is to create 90 jobs at six new stores
The business news you might have missed in one place

Foreign multinationals accounted for 82 per cent of corporate tax receipts last year, according to a new report by the Department of Finance. The report warned that the state’s “potential over-reliance” on business tax receipts posed a significant risk to the public finances. Corporation tax generated a record €11.8 billion for the exchequer in 2020, accounting for 20 per cent of tax revenue, up from just 12 per cent a decade ago. The top ten...

