Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of Office: Facebook to create 10,000 new jobs; Sterling reaches 20-month high against the Euro

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Sarah Taaffe-Maguire - avatar

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
18th October, 2021
Out of Office: Facebook to create 10,000 new jobs; Sterling reaches 20-month high against the Euro

Facebook has committed to creating 10,000 new jobs positions in Europe, including Ireland, over the next five years as part of its push to create a “metaverse”. In July, the metaverse concept was outlined by Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook, as his vision for the future of the company. It would involve users not just logging into the social media site, but also living, working and playing inside a digital world. The UK is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Irish state and Apple successfully appealed the European Commission’s decision last year. Picture: Getty

Apple taxes in escrow account losing tens of millions a year

Markets Daniel Murray 1 day ago
Hilary Larkin, partner with Mazars: banks were supportive of businesses during the pandemic. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Is this the calm before the great insolvency storm?

Business Peter O'Dwyer 1 day ago
Ulric Kenny: the serial entrepreneur who co-founded Ion Equity, has been a mainstay on Irish rich lists over the years

Financier Kenny boosts wealth by more than €30 million

Business Killian Woods 1 day ago
‘A key question remains as to what extent proposed reforms to the US tax regime can be enacted by US Congress and would be sufficiently comparable to the agreement reached under BEPS 2.0. In particular, whether the US will be able to implement Pillar One and how its GILTI regime may coexist with the Pillar Two proposals are fundamental issues’. Picture: Getty

The changing international tax landscape: implications for Ireland

Post Plus Anna Scally 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1