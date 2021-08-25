Out of office: Eyre Square Shopping Centre for sale; Aer Lingus delays new routes

Galway city centre’s Eyre Square Shopping Centre is for sale for €12.76 million. It was developed 30 years ago and contains 70 retail units including Penneys and Dunnes Stores, and 450 car parking spaces. Approximately 270,000 visitors are drawn into the centre every week.

