Out of Office: EY to establish legal practice; Nua Healthcare to create 300 jobs

EY, the professional services firm, has announced it is to establish a legal practice. The firm currently provides legal services in 92 of the countries it operates in. Alan Murphy, the former managing partner of Eversheds Sutherlands is to head the practice which will offer advice on mergers and acquisitions, employment law, and property law.

