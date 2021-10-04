Out of Office: EY to establish legal practice; Nua Healthcare to create 300 jobs
EY, the professional services firm, has announced it is to establish a legal practice. The firm currently provides legal services in 92 of the countries it operates in. Alan Murphy, the former managing partner of Eversheds Sutherlands is to head the practice which will offer advice on mergers and acquisitions, employment law, and property law.
Evergrande, the indebted Chinese property giant, is to sell half its stake in its property management wing for more...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Newest bookie on the track embraces old-school betting
AK Bets aims to appeal to a ‘small but valuable’ group of gamblers who want to make bets that online companies may not allow
Yates tests his form at racehorse breeding
The former politician and broadcaster has set up a thoroughbred business with €1.5 million from multiple high-profile investors
This Working Life: ‘One of the most important and powerful skills is self-awareness’
Paul Dooley of Typetec, the IT services provider, says that although making mistakes is a hard lesson, we can learn from it and do better next time
This Working Life: Family firms need to plan ahead for succession
The looming pensions crisis means many people may end up working past the age of 65, but policy has not been adjusted to support this change for family business owners