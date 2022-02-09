Subscribe Today
Out of Office: €90 million fund for start-ups; Deliveroo expands in midlands

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
9th February, 2022
Out of Office: €90 million fund for start-ups; Deliveroo expands in midlands
Ireland has the highest mortgage interest rates in the eurozone, according to the Central Bank. The average interest rate on new Irish mortgages stood at 2.69 per cent in December 2021 whereas the eurozone average is 1.29 per cent.

A €90 million fund for start-ups has been launched by Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe. The Innovation Equity Fund, announced in the budget, will invest in early-stage companies...

