Out of Office: EU plans Russian oil ban; Musk eyes ‘slight’ fee for some Twitter users
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Retail spending in Dublin fell in the first quarter of 2022 as “softness” in consumer demand affected specific categories within the sector, according to Master Card’s Spending Pulse. Total retail spending in the capital fell by 8.1 per cent from the previous quarter, likely a result of increased cost of living pressures. However, spending from January to March this year was still up 3.4 per cent over the same period in 2021.
Energy...
