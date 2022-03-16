Out of Office: Dublin prepares for a tourist surge; Ireland’s influencer craze takes a strange twist
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
House prices increased at the sharpest level in seven years in January, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The market is still being impacted by increased savings and low levels of supply due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) is reported to have sold 54 apartments in Finglas to international investors. A portfolio of Prospect Hill apartments in Finglas was reported by The Irish Times to have been...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: Russia rattles West with aircraft leasing law; Meta meets a €17m DPC fine
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
This Working Life: How to save time, money and heartache by resolving conflicts before they reach court
Alternative dispute resolution (ADR) provides a range of resolution processes for small businesses and other parties who find themselves at loggerheads
This Working Life: Why the personal touch is superior to tech solutions when dealing with complaints
Companies that listen sensitively to their customers and deal effectively with issues that arise are streets ahead of those using tech to offer a cut-price ‘customer interface’
Receiver appointed to 12 properties in Ronan Group over €142m debt
Ronan Group Real Estate said refinancing arrangements were at an advanced stage, which would enable the receivers to be discharged and for the firm to retain ownership of the properties