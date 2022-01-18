Subscribe Today
Out of Office: Donnelly predicts eased restrictions; people want to work remotely

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
18th January, 2022
All the business news you need to know in one place

Public health restrictions implemented to deal with the Omicron variant could be eased by the end of the month, Stephen Donnelly said. The Health Minister said he believed the current wave of infection had now peaked, and said he wanted the “quickest possible return to normal life and the lifting of all of the restrictions where possible”. His comments come ahead of a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Thursday. Government...

